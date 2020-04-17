Beach Assembly of God served 250 meals to first responders

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — People around the world are finding ways to say ‘thank you’ to first responders and one Brunswick County man is using his gift and his church to make it happen here.

Timothy McDowell helped organize a drive-thru and delivery of 250 dinner plates to police officers, firefighters, medical professionals and seniors.

“It’s a pandemic, but it takes so many people all the way from first responders to our seniors to our churches to everybody coming together to get through something like this,” McDowell said.

McDowell worked with the ‘Beach Assembly of God’ church pastor to have Christian Recovery Center Incorporated continue to their mission of providing meals for those in the Ocean Isle Beach community. He says the planning started about two weeks ago.

“We want to feed as many people as possible,” McDowell said. “We don’t want to clog up the roads and we also don’t want to take anyone out of the safety of their home

He says he’s passionate about cooking and is excited to help during this difficult time.

“Every single person on this staff including myself has gone through the program,” McDowell said. “I actually graduated from the program last October, stuck around and now God has given me the opportunity to continue in this route and help that ministry grow.”

“They’ve even gone as far as Miami, Florida to do events and all the way up to Minnesota to their state fair, but because of this what’s going on in our nation right now they were unable to do their venues like they normally do,” Brenda Chase, Beach Assembly of God’s First Lady, said.

Chase says she hopes to serve grocery store workers next.