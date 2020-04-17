Facebook to warn users who ‘liked’ coronavirus hoaxes

(AP) — Have you liked or commented on a Facebook post about the COVID-19 pandemic that turned out to be a hoax? The social media company says it’s going to notify users if they liked, reacted or commented on harmful misinformation removed from Facebook’s news feed.

It’s one of the many new policies tech companies are employing to slow the outbreak of dangerous online misinformation that’s spread quickly like the coronavirus itself.

Facebook announced Thursday that it’s also put more than 40 million warning labels over false or misleading COVID-19 misinformation, a move that’s stopped 95% of its users from further viewing those falsehoods.