FBI: Fugitive indicted for murder in New York may be in North Carolina

WALLKILL, NY (WWAY) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for a murder in New York. Investigators believe he could be in North Carolina, an FBI spokesperson said.

In December, Jamaad Murphy was indicted for second-degree murder in Orange County, New York. The indictment is connected to the shooting death of Matthew Napoleoni, the FBI said in a news release.

- Advertisement -

Murphy is considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Murphy’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.