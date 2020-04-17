Locals deliver hundreds of masks to nursing home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Where would we be without our skillful seamstresses!? Friday, residents delivered masks to the Brunswick Cove Nursing Center.

Residents in the Shelmore Neighborhood handmade and delivered hundreds of cotton face masks for the seniors, and employees.

They were all made from donated fabric, and were pre-washed.

Eric Mens said this was the second place the neighborhood has donated masks to.

“It felt really good, because we’re giving to people in our community who need the help at the moment,” Mens said.

He added that they are planning for more service opportunities and will deliver masks to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington next.