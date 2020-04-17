NC COVID-19 cases stand at 5,859, 152 deaths reported

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, there were 5,859 cases in North Carolina and 152 deaths. 429 people are currently hospitalized. 72,981 tests have been performed so far.

There have been 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, one death and 39 people have recovered.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 50 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 8 people have recovered and two people have died.

Brunswick County has 36 confirmed cases, 29 of which have recovered. Two people have died. There are eight cases involving non-residents who tested positive while visiting Brunswick County, one of whom has died. Those cases are not reflected in the county’s total.

Pender County is reporting five cases. Bladen County is reporting one case.