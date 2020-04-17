New Hanover Co. teachers to start lessons on TV during pandemic

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School District is taking distant learning to another level.

Starting Monday, elementary school students can watch lessons from a teacher on TV, or online.

NHCS-TV is trying tohelp with distance learning by offering new programming on their channel. Teachers are sending in content for students to view at home on television. It will air on cable 5, Roku and the online stream.

NHCS-TV coordinator Michael McGuire said this is another way for teachers to reach the students and parents during the time out of school due to COVID-19.

“This was just another way to reach kids that maybe aren’t being reached and it’s also another thing,” McGuire said. “We want to keep it structured, so parents and students know this is the time for my lesson, so they actually can make a little plan in their day and maybe help with a little structure throughout the week for learning.”

At first, the program will be available for kindergarten, 1st grade, and 5th grade. McGuire said 4th grade will begin April 27. He also said they are looking to add the other elementary grades in the future. McGuire said teachers are having to do extra work to make this available. McGuire said he appreciates everything teachers are doing to help during this time.

McGuire also said that NHCS-TV airs educational programming constantly, so students and parents can utilize this TV channel as another resource for learning while out of school.

Here is the weekly schedule:

Kindergarten- Lesson 1: Monday, Tuesday- 8 am & 8:30 am; 2 pm & 2:30 pm

1st Grade- Lesson 1: Monday, Tuesday- 9 am & 9:30 am; 3 pm & 3:30 pm

5th Grade- Lesson 1: Monday, Tuesday- 10 am & 10:30 am; 4 pm & 4:30 pm

Kindergarten- Lesson 2: Wednesday, Thursday- 8 am & 8:30 am; 2 pm & 2:30 pm

1st Grade- Lesson 2: Wednesday, Thursday- 9 am & 9:30 am; 3 pm & 3:30 pm

5th Grade- Lesson 2: Wednesday, Thursday- 10 am & 10:30 am; 4 pm & 4:30 pm

Kindergarten- Lesson 3: Friday, Saturday- 8 am & 8:30 am; 2 pm & 2:30 pm

1st Grade- Lesson 3: Friday, Saturday- 9 am & 9:30 am; 3 pm & 3:30 pm

5th Grade- Lesson 3: Friday, Saturday- 10 am & 10:30 am; 4 pm & 4:30 pm

4th grade will begin April 27

Ways to watch:

•Spectrum Cable Channel 5 – Wilmington Area & North

•Cable Channel – 87.108 (No Digital Box)

•Spectrum Cable Channel 191 – Carolina Beach Area & South

•Live Stream- nhcstv.wordpress.com

•On Roku: Add Peg.TV Channel, find NHCS-TV under “Educational Channels”

•On Apple TV- Add NHCS-TV Channel

Click here to find out more about NHCS-TV.