WPD searching for suspects involved in hit-and-run on Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are searching for two hit-and-run suspects.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 10, officers responded to the 4100 block of Oleander Drive in reference to a hit and run in the parking lot of a business.

- Advertisement -

The victim told police she was inside of the business when she looked out the window to see a white van with two people back into her vehicle and then drive away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.