$400,000 given to restore 1925 African American school in SC

ST. GEORGE, SC (AP) — A school built nearly 100 years ago to educate African Americans in South Carolina is getting $400,000 to pay to restore it.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that the Dorchester County Council approved the money for repairs on the St. George Rosenwald School as part of a larger package for parks and tourism projects.

- Advertisement -

The school was one of about 5,000 across the nation and 500 schools across the state built in the 1920s with help from well-known educator Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, the philanthropic president of Sears & Roebuck.

The school in St. George was built in 1925.