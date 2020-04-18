After a month-long battle with COVID-19 Durham woman finally reunited with family

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — After being quarantined from her family for nearly a month due to battling the novel coronavirus, a Durham woman is finally able to reunite and hug her 9-year-old son again.

“I never thought that I would get a test back that would say positive,” said Robin Featherstone.

She said on Friday she finally felt like herself after a month of battling the virus.

“You lay down at night and you feel like you’re drowning,” she said. “You wake up and feel like you’re submerged in water and it’s difficult to go back to sleep.”

Back in March, Featherstone, the director of student activities and leadership at Shaw University, helped run a musical performance by the Virginia Commonwealth University Black Awakening Choir at Shaw University.

University officials later reported that someone in attendance tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I work with a large amount of people. So pinpointing that and being around students so much, it’s what I do, so it would be hard to say who it was,” she said.

In the beginning, she felt alright, but midway through she went into Duke University Hospital for treatment. She didn’t spend the night, but was isolated by staff and eventually released to continue her quarantine for a month at home.

