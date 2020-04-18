Columbus County reports one new death; three new cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County is reporting the third COVID-19 associated death, Saturday afternoon.

The individual passed away Saturday, and was receiving care in a nearby hospital. The individual was one of the previously identified positive cases in Columbus County.

To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual was released.

The Columbus County Health Department is also reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Columbus County. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 58. Investigation found that all of the three new cases are connected to previous positive cases.

Based on information provided by the individuals, county public health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

Currently, of the 58 total COVID-19 cases in Columbus County, there have been eight recoveries and three deaths.