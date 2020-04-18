COVID-19 has Asheville bracing for millions in tax shortfalls

On a typical spring day in downtown Asheville, visitors would find crowed streets, bars and restaurants full of patrons and buskers filling the air with music. But these are anything but typical times.

On Friday, the sidewalks were nearly empty and vibrant storefronts were boarded up.

- Advertisement -

The lack of tourists and business downtown has Asheville leaders searching for ways to mitigate what looks to be a multi-million dollar shortfall in tax revenues as the COVID-19 crisis takes a serious toll on the city’s budget.

Officials announced a hiring freeze and said there would be no raises for city employees. Other options on the table include furloughing employees and putting a hold planned expansions.

To read more click here.