Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Governors eager to rescue their economies and feeling heat from protesters and President Donald Trump are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, new hot spots are emerging in the Northeast, and experts warn that moving too fast to lift stay-at-home orders could prove disastrous. Protests against those orders were planned for Saturday in several cities.

Some Asian nations that until recently appeared to have the outbreak under control, including Singapore and Japan, reported a fresh surge in cases.

Governments around the world are wrestling with when and how to lift economically painful virus-control measures.