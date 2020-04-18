Local pilots volunteer to fly specimens to national lab for COVID-19 testing

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) — A local group of pilots is doing their part in speeding up results for COVID-19 tests.

Angel Flight Soars’ volunteers are flying test specimens to a national lab in Nashville, Tennessee.

In his free time, orthopedic surgeon Dickson Schaefer loves flying planes.

“Just for fun, I used to fly with six to eight guys on the weekend to get a hamburger somewhere. In aviation, we call it the $100 hamburger,” said Dr. Schaefer.

He also uses his hobby to help others.

On Saturday, he flew test specimens from Fayetteville to Asheville. A different pilot then carried them to Nashville, Tennessee to be tested in a national lab for COVID-19.

“It’s nice to actually get to go fly somewhere on the weekend and somebody else benefit from it,” said Dr. Schaefer.

Before now, Cape Fear Valley Health patients have been waiting up to three days for results if tested during the weekends since commercial courier flights weren’t available.

