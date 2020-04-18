NHRMC doctor talks care for other emergencies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you been feeling under the weather lately, but having second thoughts about visiting the emergency room? Worried that you could get the coronavirus from a visit?

New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Dr. De Winter says there has been a decrease in emergency patients, but have seen an uptick in life threatening emergencies since patients are waiting to come in. Winter says some will have chest pains and wait too long and have a heart attack.

- Advertisement -

He says the emergency department at 17th street has expanded to meet the demand.

“We’ve been cohorting patients who would potentially have suspected signs and symptoms away from other patients in the emergency department,” Winter said. “We are using specialized sterilizing procedures to make sure that there is decreased likelihood of transmission of the virus.”

Winter says come in early to be screened and treated to prevent severe complications.