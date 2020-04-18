Older golf player praises lift of golf cart restriction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — City of Wilmington pulling back on some restrictions like no carts at the golf course..

Starting Saturday, players could use the carts, but there are still rules.

- Advertisement -

They include only 1 rider per cart. Unless you live in the same household, then 2 riders are allowed.

Carts will be cleaned before and after each play.

Some players are jumping back in a cart and others are sticking to walking. Either way the course is still busy.

Bill Emerson,who plays at this course, says it’s an easy course to walk, but, for older people with arthritis and other pains, it can be hard without a cart.

“Especially for the older people…they can’t walk the golf course because they’ve also taken up the water coolers and other things so you need a golf cart to get around,” Emerson said.

Emerson says Wilmington was one of the only courses in the area that did not allow carts.

“Just being out here on the golf course is good for your mental health during some kind of crisis like this,” Emerson said. “Your mental health is just as important as your physical health take some chance. You can’t live in fear.”

Management says a game would be about 5 miles of walking at the Municipal Golf Course.

“I understand the need to be pre-cautious but we need some practicality in all our regulations,” Emerson said. “I think it was a perfect vehicle for social distancing.”