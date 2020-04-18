Trooper adopts puppy found at scene of Henderson County crash

A puppy found in the middle of the interstate among wreck debris in Henderson County has a new home.

North Carolina troopers Jonathan Maybin and Tony Osteen found the pup after they responded to a wreck about 11 p.m. March 27 on Interstate 26. A car had crashed into a camper shell that had blown off a truck. A small dog kennel, with a puppy inside, apparently blew out of the truck.

- Advertisement -

Troopers said the puppy was motionless but still breathing when they found her. The pup whimpered when touched, so Osteen and Maybin wrapped her in a towel and Osteen took her to Western Carolina Regional Animal Hospital.

The pup had a broken front leg, broken tail, a fracture on her rear tibia and bruised lungs.

Click here to read more.