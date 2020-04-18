Turn on your front lights to spotlight frontline heroes who help keep power on

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — Spring storms across the southeast have been keeping lineworkers busy, but coronavirus safety guidelines have made their job difficulty, according to Duke Energy.

From construction to maintenance, these frontline heroes have been keeping the nation safe and functioning during this pandemic. With many stay-at-home orders, working power is a must.

Saturday is National Lineworker Appreciation Day to honor those who help keep the lights on.

Duke Energy reports more than 7,800 lineworkers a part of their time.

Duke Energy is asking communities to turn on their front house lights on April 18 at 9 p.m. to recognize the workers and post photos with the hashtag #ThankALineman .