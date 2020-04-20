First responders hold drive-by parade for NC boy’s birthday

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Since social distancing regulations have been put in place we have seen parades becoming more popular to celebrate some birthdays.

First responders in Holly Ridge held a special parade Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The Holly Ridge Police Department streamed the drive-by parade live on Facebook.



The parade was for a young boy named Lucas who was celebrating his 3rd birthday.

The Holly Ridge police and fire departments took part in the drive-by along with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to help wish Lucas a happy birthday.