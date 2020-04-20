Loyal customer delivers homemade cakes to Food Lion employees

WRIGHTSBORO, NC (WWAY) — Many around the country and the Cape Fear are coming up with sweet ways to say thank you to the essential workers in their lives, and what sweeter way is there than by baking a cake?

Jeff Simmons baked and delivered cakes to the employees of the Food Lion in the Wrightsboro community as a way to say thank you.

He says he has been baking about 20 of the cakes each week since the stay at home order went into place and delivers them to people who need a little support in these trying times.

Simmons also says he wants to challenge everyone at home to do something for those on the front lines working in industries like those at his Food Lion.