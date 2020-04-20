NCDHHS reports nearly 6,800 COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there were 6,764 cases in North Carolina and 179 deaths. 373 people are currently hospitalized. 79,484 tests have been performed so far.

There have been 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, one death and 40 people have recovered.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 60 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, eight people have recovered and three people have died.

Brunswick County has 36 confirmed cases, 29 of which have recovered. Two people have died. There are eight cases involving non-residents who tested positive while visiting Brunswick County, one of whom has died. Those cases are not reflected in the county’s total.

Pender County is reporting eight cases. 5 people have recovered there.

Bladen County confirms two total cases of COVID-19.