Pine Valley Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The corporate office for Publix confirms an associate at the Publix in Pine Valley has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Director of Communications for Publix confirmed the positive case at the store on 716 Bragg Dr. in Wilmington on Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

“As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority,” spokeswoman Maria Brous said. “We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need.”

Brous says they will continue taking the following protective measures at all Publix locations:

A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.

Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.

Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.

Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.

The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.

In-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.

Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.

Requiring associates to wear face coverings.

Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.

Due to privacy laws, Publix would not disclose which department of the store this employee works in.