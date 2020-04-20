Two teens arrested after armed robbery on Racine

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two teens face charges after an armed robbery Sunday in Wilmington.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning. Wilmington police responded to the 400 block of Racine Dr. in reference to a robbery of a person at gunpoint.

When officers arrived, they were told three males had left the scene in a grey SUV.

With help from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, police located the SUV and attempted a stop. The vehicle quickly stopped and the three people jumped and ran.

Two were caught — Mykier Brown-Thomas, 19, and Micah Howard, 18 — and a stolen firearm was recovered.

Brown-Thomas is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon Conspiracy, and Felony Probation Violation. He is being held under $160,000 in secured bonds.

Howard is charged with Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearms, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon Conspiracy, Possession of Marijuana <1/2 ounce, and Larceny of Firearm. He is being held under $215,000 in secured bonds.

This case is still under investigation. No word on the third suspect.