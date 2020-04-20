WAVE Transit gets $6.8M in funding from CARES Act

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority has been awarded nearly $7 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.

“Funding from the CARES Act will allow Wave Transit access to valuable financial resources as the Authority responds to the novel coronavirus pandemic,” Authority Executive Director Albert Eby wrote in a news release.

Wave Transit has continued transit service throughout the pandemic to ensure access to essential businesses and medical facilities remain available to the community.

“CARES Act funding will help offset increased costs to ensure that Wave buses and vans are sanitized and cleaned in accordance with CDC recommendations” Eby wrote. “Lost revenue from providing fare free service to promote social distancing and reductions in revenue contracts will be reduced by the CARES Act.”

The $6,856,517 funding will be provided at a 100 percent federal share, with no local match required, and will be available to support capital, operating, and other expenses generally eligible under those programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

The federal funding will allow Wave Transit to finish its current fiscal year without additional local taxpayer subsidies. It will also offset expenses incurred by the authority in future fiscal years as the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.