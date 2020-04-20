West Brunswick High School gets clever to honor senior student-athletes

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)–The coronavirus has brought high school spring sports to a halt across the nation. Athletic fields in the Cape Fear look like ghost towns, but without sports West Brunswick High School has found another way to honor their senior student athletes.

With help from the city, the school hung banners of their spring senior athletes along main street in Shallotte. The banner recognize the over 50 seniors that were supposed to be putting on the Trojan colors one final time this spring.

“We already had the banners because some of them had already come in and so we decided we would take those and utilize them,”said West Brunswick High School Principal Rhonda Benton. “These kids deserve just as much recognition as any of our other senior classes.”

The simple gesture by the city and school meant the world to the Trojan staff.

“It’s the little things that will go a long way and mean a whole lot to these seniors,”said West Brunswick baseball coach Caleb Pardue. “I’m very proud to be apart of a place that loves their people like this place does.

The schools says even though this is the first time they have done something like this, it might not be the last.

“The Class of 2020 has made history,”said Benton. “They are the first seniors from West Brunswick High School to ever be on the post in Shallotte. This might create a tradition, I’d like to see all our athletic teams recognized by putting our banners in Shallotte.”

West Brunswick High School says they plan on hanging the rest of the banners this week across the city.