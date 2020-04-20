Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police are looking for 13-year-old Brooke Lynn Tardif. She was last seen Sunday morning around 9:00 a.m. leaving her home on march court in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

Tardif was wearing a pink and tan shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. Police say she is 5’6″, weighing 166 pounds, with straight brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Wilmington Police Department.