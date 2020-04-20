Your CBD Store donates masks and special kits to those in need

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There have been hundreds of businesses in the Cape Fear doing work for free, donating time, effort, and products to help health care workers.

Your CBD Store’s door in Wilmington has been open, but not just for business.

“We didn’t really know what direction we were going in a month back when there were different classifications between essential and non-essential businesses came out,” Your CBD Store’s Owner expressed.

The owner said because they were fortunate enough to remain open, they wanted to help in more ways than one.

Not only is the business collecting monetary donations for health care workers, but it is also giving out individual cloth face masks and kits, which include a pair of gloves, toilet paper, and more, all for free.

“Now not all the kits have a roll of toilet paper and gloves in them,” The Owner said. “We do have customizable kits for people that might not need the gloves, or might not need the roll of toilet paper, so that way they are only taking what they need.”

He said they are giving the items out to anyone who feels they could use them.

“Senior citizen homes, nursing homes, friends, people in the community, just people that feel like they’re at higher risk,” The Owner said.

Being that there is also a need for sanitizer, they have created a solution that would hopefully help to alleviate the high demand in other stores.

“We were waiting for them to pass the kill test as far as the alcohol that’s in the hand sanitizer,” The Owner said. “Each of the bottles of hand sanitizer does have a 100 ml of CBD it too, which just kind of helps with the moisturizing process, so the alcohol doesn’t dry out your skin as much.”

The Owner said they will deliver to your car at either Wilmington location, or they will bring the kits to you.