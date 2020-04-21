Fourth COVID-19 related death reported in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC – Columbus County is reporting the fourth COVID-19 associated death.

The individual passed away on April 21 and was receiving care in a nearby hospital. The individual had several underlying medical conditions and was one of the previously identified positive cases in Columbus County.

To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual will be released.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Columbus County is 69. Currently, of the 69 total COVID-19 cases in Columbus County, there have been twelve recoveries and four deaths.

The Columbus County Health Department would like to remind everyone of the recommended measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which are:

– Social distancing (e.g. avoiding crowds, self-quarantining)

– Wearing a mask or face covering when in public places

– Washing hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

– Avoid close contact with people who are ill

– Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, throw it away, and then wash your hands

– Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose

– Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched

Public Health continues to work with our health and safety partners in the community to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to provide daily updates.

The Columbus County Health Department regularly updates their Facebook page

with accurate and current information regarding COVID-19 and Columbus County. For more information regarding prevention, symptoms, reputable sources, and other important information please see our previous COVID-19 updates and press releases at Facebook.com/columbuscountyhealth.

For information, you can also reach the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling 910-640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046. The call center hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.