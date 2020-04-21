Adopt a Senior program takes off in the Cape Fear

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–Libraries are empty and halls are quiet. Students across North Carolina have been out of school for over a month now. The Class of 2020 is missing out on their final year of high school and the things that go along with it.

“When we first got the news it was like the world stopped spinning for a little bit,”said South Brunswick High School senior Alexis Brogan. “I lost my senior trip, my CNA’s license, and my lacrosse season all within a week of each other.”

As the heartbreaking reality sits in, a local group is trying to do their part to uplift those soon to be graduates. Inspired another page she saw online, a Winnabow resident started the Facebook page Adopt a Senior-Brunswick County Edition.

“I was actually invited to a group very similar to this in Louisiana,”said Adopt a Senior page creator Precious Bernard. “I think God pressed upon my heart that this was something that I should do for my county.”

The Facebook page was started last Thursday, now five days later it has over 1,300 members. The reach of the program has touched high school seniors from all over the country.

“We have kids in the group that are from Florida and various counties in North Carolina,”said Bernard. “I love that people are still jumping on them regardless of where they’re residing.”

For those in the Class of 2020 a simple idea has brought a much needed smile.

“Everybody in the U.S is seeing you on Facebook and acknowledging you for all of your hard hard work,”said Brogan. “It’s just really nice to see.”