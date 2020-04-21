Bladen County NCDMV call center reopens after negative virus test

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Division of Motor Vehicles Call Center in Bladen County has reopened after closing Monday due to an employee being tested for the coronavirus.

The center was deemed safe for workers and reopened Tuesday morning after the employee’s virus test results came back negative.

Callers can now get through on the 919-715-7000 customer service line. People may also use the NCDOT/DMV Contact Us system at www.ncdot.gov/contact to request assistance. Go to the section titled Ask NCDMV a Question, and choose the appropriate link.

Normal staffing at the Bladen call center is about 140 customer service operators. But to be within the social distancing parameter recommendations from state and federal health officials, the facility staffing was adjusted to approximately 65 employees.