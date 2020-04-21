Man at center of District 9 election scandal indicted for social security fraud

(WSOC) — McCrae Dowless, the man at the center of the District 9 election scandal, has been indicted on federal charges for collecting disability while being paid for working on campaigns in 2018.
According to court documents, Dowless worked for at least two candidates and their campaigns during the 2018 Midterm election. During that time, he reportedly got paid thousands of dollars for his work, yet failed to report his income to the Social Security Administration.
He was charged with one count of theft of government property, two counts of social security fraud and one count of false statements.
Dowless was known in his rural North Carolina community as a politically obsessed man who over nearly a decade delivered votes for his candidates and stayed just out of reach of laws protecting ballots from potential tampering.