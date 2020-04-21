NC family taking no chances after rabid bat lands on toddler son

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — A North Carolina family is getting rabies shots after a rabid bat landed on their 2 year old.

It started out like any afternoon. Paige Martin said she was outside with her 2-year old son on Cokesbury Lane in North Raleigh. Her son was playing in a backyard sandbox when she noticed the bat.

- Advertisement -

“I looked down and it clicked: Oh my goodness, there’s a bat literally hanging from his arm,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to get this thing off of him.’”

She knocked it off with a shovel.

Her husband, Jason, heard her screaming and ran to help.

“I just grabbed a little garden tool and helped get the bat out of the sandbox,” he said. “It didn’t look right. It wasn’t flying away or anything like that. I thought I could kind of get out of there, but it wasn’t moving, so we ended up kind of scooting it over into the edge of the woods.

“And then we called animal control. Later on, they came and got it and had it tested.”

Read more here.