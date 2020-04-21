North Carolina reports more than 210 deaths related to COVID-19

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, there were 6,951 cases in North Carolina and 213 deaths. 427 people are currently hospitalized. 83,331 tests have been performed so far.

There have been 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, one death and 40 people have recovered.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 61 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 12 people have recovered and three people have died.

Brunswick County has 38 confirmed cases, 29 of which have recovered. Two people have died. There are eight cases involving non-residents who tested positive while visiting Brunswick County, one of whom has died. Those cases are not reflected in the county’s total.

Pender County is reporting nine cases. Five people have recovered there.

Bladen County confirms four total cases of COVID-19 and one person has recovered.