Police investigating Grace Street shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating an afternoon shooting.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Grace Street.

Wilmington police responded to a Shotspotter alert. Not long after, a man showed up at New Hanover Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.