The Copycat Print Shop makes banners to remind residents to say ‘Thank You’ to those still working

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While driving, you may see banners that read, ‘Thank you first responders, medical personnel, and essential workers.’

You will see the signs in high traffic areas.

So far, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the Cameron Art Museum, Lumina Station, and other places have the banners displayed.

The signs were donated by Copycat Print Shop in Wilmington.

Owner Betsy Kahn said she is carrying on her father’s legacy who started the business.

“We’ve always tried to help out non-profits and folks who needed a leg up,” Kahn stated. “This is just one more opportunity under really really incredibly trying times for everyone.”

Khan said their new machine allows them to print banners in as little as ten minutes. If you want to get involved in the print shop’s ‘Thank You’ Campaign, call (910) 799-1500.