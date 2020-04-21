Two new deaths from COVID-19 reported in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two more people have died of the coronavirus in New Hanover County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county from COVID-19 to three.

Both individuals passed away today and were New Hanover County residents, according to a news release.

They were both in their 80’s and considered at high risk for severe illness because they were over the age of 65 and had underlying medical conditions. To protect the privacy of these individuals and their families, no other information will be shared.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to the families and friends of these two residents who lost their fight to the virus,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “The threat of COVID-19 is real, and it is magnified by the loss of life and the grief that too many people are having to experience. That is why our mitigation measures and everything each person in our community is doing to limit the spread of the virus are so important.”

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 is now among the leading causes of death in the United States; and as of Tuesday at 11 a.m., there were 6,951 cases of COVID-19 in 93 North Carolina counties, with 427 people hospitalized and 213 deaths.

“I was incredibly saddened to learn of two more of our residents who have passed away from this virus,” said Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Brown. “These two additional deaths in our community reinforce how important it is that we continue to follow physical distancing and Stay at Home orders. No one is immune from this virus, and every single zip code in New Hanover County has at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. So the actions we all take today will help protect everyone, including our most vulnerable.”

To date, New Hanover County has had 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and, of those, there are 45 people who have recovered, 21 people who are still ill and experiencing symptoms, and three deaths.