Volunteers needed to sew gowns in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County is asking for volunteers to help sew gowns.

The county said personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders is extremely difficult to find, so they are buying fabric and other sewing materials.

The fabric will be precut and ready to be sewn, but they need volunteers to sew these gowns.

If you can help, contact the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling (910) 640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046.

The call center hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.