Watch for the Lyrid meteor shower peak on Wednesday

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — The first meteor shower of spring, known as the Lyrid meteor shower, will present a night sky watching show beginning on Sunday evening and peaking on Wednesday night. There hasn’t been a meteor shower to light up the sky since early January, and this one will be visible around the globe.

And unlike 2019, the waning moon will allow a better view of these bright meteors.

Late evening and early morning hours based on your location, between midnight and 4 a.m to 5 a.m. local time, may be the best time to see shooting stars, or meteors that burn up in our atmosphere, according to the American Meteor Society.

Before midnight will be the best time to see slower, longer meteors that streak horizontally across the sky, called earthgrazers. Some of them have trails that glow for seconds after the meteor has disappeared.

Typically, the Lyrid meteor shower can showcase between 10 and 20 meteors per hour during the peak, but it’s difficult to estimate how many will be visible.

