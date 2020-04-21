Waterford residents surprise a veteran in parade for his 80th birthday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — How about a quarantine birthday!? Here in the Cape Fear, a veteran turned 80-years-old, and his big day was everything but basic.

Family and friends surprised Gordon Armiger at his home. He thought it was just going to be a small gathering in his driveway, but residents showed up, and showed out.

- Advertisement -

They celebrated him in a parade on his street with loud honks, and special signs.

Armiger said they celebrate just about every occasion in the Waterford neighborhood, but he said his friends outdid themselves with this one.

“I had no idea. Of course I expected some people to come, maybe four or five people to come and we sit in the driveway, and have the conversation, a couple of drinks, but I had no idea that this was going to go on,” Armiger expressed.

About 16 residents supported Armiger who served in the Navy from 1958 to 1962.