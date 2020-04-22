Amber Alert issued for 3 missing Virginia children believed to be ‘in extreme danger’

VIRGINIA (WTKR) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department, after three children were abducted on April 21, around 3:30 p.m.
The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia. The missing children include:
- 6-years-old Cameron Allison, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes
- 6-years-old Emma Allison, a white female with brown hair and brown eyes
- 21-months-old Colin Allison a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes
Reports say the children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, a white male with blonde hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He drives a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV bearing a Virginia registration of VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4-door car bearing a Virginia Registration VMV-8238.
John Allison may be in the company of his wife Ruby Marie Allison, a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
- Advertisement -
If you have information that could help find these missing children, contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540)-777-8798, (540)-777-8799 or the Virginia State Police at #77.