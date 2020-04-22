Amber Alert issued for 3 missing Virginia children believed to be ‘in extreme danger’

The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia. The missing children include:

6-years-old Cameron Allison, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes

6-years-old Emma Allison, a white female with brown hair and brown eyes

21-months-old Colin Allison a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes

Reports say the children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, a white male with blonde hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He drives a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV bearing a Virginia registration of VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4-door car bearing a Virginia Registration VMV-8238.

John Allison may be in the company of his wife Ruby Marie Allison, a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

- Advertisement -

If you have information that could help find these missing children, contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540)-777-8798, (540)-777-8799 or the Virginia State Police at #77.