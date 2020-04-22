At least 242 coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, there were 7,220 cases in North Carolina and at least 242 deaths. 434 people are currently hospitalized. 90,336 tests have been performed so far.

There have been 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, three deaths and 45 people have recovered.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 76 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 12 people have recovered and five people have died. 12 of the confirmed cases are at a Lake Waccamaw nursing home.

Brunswick County has 38 confirmed cases, 29 of which have recovered. Four people have died, two are county residents and the other two were visiting the county. There are eight cases involving non-residents testing positive for COVID-19 while visiting Brunswick County. Four are considered recovered cases, one has transferred monitoring to their home county, and one is isolating in the county.

Pender County is reporting 11 confirmed cases, four of which were offenders at Pender Correctional. One of those inmates died. Five people have recovered.

Bladen County confirms four total cases of COVID-19 and one person has recovered. The remaining individuals are isolating at home, doing well.