Authorities: NC mother, son chase delivery driver who hit dog

NEWTON, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a mother and son accused of trying to attack a delivery driver who ran over a dog.

The Catawba County sheriff’s office said deputies found 23-year-old Maxwell Lynn Dixon and his mother, 51-year-old Sandy Monet Dixon, engaging with a delivery employee on Monday.

The driver told deputies he ran over the animal and the Dixons began to chase him in a car as he drove down the road to call his supervisor.

Investigators said Maxwell Dixon fired three shots toward the driver, who wasn’t struck.

Maxwell Dixon was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Sandy Dixon was charged with aiding and abetting assault.