Mac’s Speed Shop steps in to serve meals on ‘Gratitude Lane’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Mac’s Speed Shop restaurant joined forces with World Wide Technology and NetApp on Wednesday to feed more than 100 healthcare workers from New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The meals were served on what they call ‘Gratitude Lane’, making it easy for hospital workers to drive through and get food right away.

- Advertisement -

“It shows us that they appreciate the work we do and appreciate our families,”said hospital employee Tracy Johnson. “They’re doing everything that they possibly can to make this time easier for us.”

The program has now served meals to over 700 hospital employees over the last two weeks. They say it’s the support of the community that is making their lives easier and a bit less stressful.

“Everyday we’re wowed with the masks, with the food, and the donations that they’re giving back to us,”said NHRMC Director of Environmental Services Leander Mosley Jr. “Our employees work so hard everyday and just to come out and watch the community give back to us is tremendous.”

The hospital plans to keep ‘Gratitude Lane’ open for weeks to come, as they keep feeding the mouths that are on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic in New Hanover County.