NC National Guard being deployed to help food banks

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Food banks across our state are trying their best to meet the increased need. Starting Wednesday, they’ll receive some help. The North Carolina National Guard will deploy to seven food banks.

“Its just skyrocketed,” Laura Rice with the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle said.

They used to pack three emergency food boxes a week, now they do a thousand. They’re also producing 5,000 individual frozen meals.

“Everything we’re doing is geared toward pushing out food for those in need,” Rice said.

About 250 volunteers would come every week to help, but with the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, they’ve stopped accepting them. The exception is their farm.

“A lot of our volunteers are in that at-risk group that’s over 65 [years old], so it was natural that we weren’t going to have them in anymore,” she explained

