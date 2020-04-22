Social distancing dance party takes over Riverlights community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The moves were out in full force on Wednesday night as the Riverlights’ community put on a social distancing party in their neighborhood. The goal was to get people off of their couches and into their dancing shoes. All from the comfort of their own homes.

“We have an event planning committee and we thought it would be a good idea during our social distancing to do something to uplift the neighborhood,”said Riverlights’ committee member Diane Alston. “So, we thought what would be better than a neighborhood flash mob.“

The residents of the Wilmington neighborhood couldn’t wait for the party to pull up to their house because even a simple smile can go a long way during these difficult times.

“It was great seeing everybody having some fun even when we are dealing with a pretty serious event,”said Riverlights resident Kristin Odeh. “We are keeping our social distance, but having some and just enjoying the nice evening.”

The housing committee says it was a no-brainer to put on the event when the idea first hit the table.

“It was an opportunity to just walk away from what we have to listen to everyday and just be happy,”said Riverlights committee member Ellen Gillies. “We just needed to have a little bit of fun, even if it was for only four minutes. “

The community says they are searching for more ideas to keep their neighborhood involved during these time, but their main priority is always safety. The area residents are just happy to have something to do and look forward too.

“It provides with stuff that we have been missing from our daily lives,”said Odeh. “You can wave, you can say hello, you can dance, you can have just a good time.”