South Carolina schools to stay closed for remainder of the year

Teachers and students in K-12 will be staying home for the remainder of the year. South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference.

Gov. Henry McMaster originally ordered schools to close on March 15. He and SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on March 24 that schools will be closed through April.

Schools have been doing e-learning for most students. If students did not have an electronic device, the districts have been doing paper packets for students.

McMaster said they encourage parents to find ways to hold graduation ceremonies.

“it is very important, so we will find ways for that to be accomplished,” he said.

He also thanked parents, guardians and teachers who have been working through this hard time.

He added there will be flexibility statewide for those who need extra help, like those with special needs.

Spearman said McMaster made the right decision.

