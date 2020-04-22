Top North Carolina judge: Magistrates must keep marrying

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — All North Carolina couples should again be able to marry before a local magistrate after worries over the spread of COVID-19 had led several counties to halt such officiating.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered this week that all counties resume performing marriage ceremonies, but gave local court officials flexibility in how and where to do them.

Some officiating became more difficult in recent weeks as churches and other venues closed, so large numbers of witnesses came with the couple to the magistrate.

Ceremony time and attendance restrictions and appointment requirements can still be issued.