Wilmington Health opens COVID-19 testing sites

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Health now has open-air COVID-19 testing sites at two of its locations.

The testing sites opened Monday and are located at Wilmington Health’s locations on Market Street in Porter’s Neck and on South 17th Street. They will be open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM.

- Advertisement -

Since the testing locations opened, Wilmington Health has tested 85 people, according to CEO Jeff James. If you think you should be tested, James says you should call their COVID-19 hotline at (910)-341-3400 for a virtual screening.