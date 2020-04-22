Wilmington shooting victim recently convicted of manslaughter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified the man shot early Tuesday afternoon on Grace Street.

Police say Daquan Sherrod Daniels, 25, is recovering after arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

This was not long after police responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1200 block of Grace Street.

Police say the motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

In June of 2017, Daniels was charged with murder after he shot and killed Aubrey Redd on Campbell Street in Wilmington. However, during his trial in July of 2019, a jury found Daniels guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to between 19 and 32 months in prison.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Daniels was released from custody on August 7.