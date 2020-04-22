Winding River Plantation Community parades through neighborhoods to honor first responders

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Winding River Community came out for some fun, all while practicing social distancing on late Wednesday afternoon.

The community’s classic car club paraded through the neighborhoods to honor first responders who live there.

The group normally has a car show every spring, but due to covid-19, having a parade was the alternative.

Resident John Buono said all they do there is uplift each other.

“This classic car club saying, ‘Hey look, let’s lift up our spirits, let’s celebrate a little bit today, and just kind of break out of this syndrome that we’re in,'” Buono said. “That’s why many of us are here in this community because we know that it’s a special place.”

There was about 30 cars honking and cheering for those who serve us daily.