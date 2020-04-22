Woman charged with DWI after 4-car wreck in Wilmington

Dayana Soire Alfaro-Turcios (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman was arrested after she reportedly hit three cars and then drove off in Wilmington Tuesday evening.

Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Wilmington police responded to a hit and run involving four vehicles at the intersection of S. College Road and Oleander Drive.

When officers arrived, WPD says they found three of the damaged vehicles, a broken power pole and a water main leak near the power pole. Police say two of the victims involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were informed that the suspect drove off and WPD found the suspect’s car in a parking lot nearly a quarter mile away of the crash.
Dayana Soire Alfaro-Turcios, 26, was charged with felony hit and run, failure to stop at a red light, driving while impaired, open container, exceeding posted speed, no operators license, and reckless driving to endanger, and given a $25,000 secured bond.
Northbound traffic on S. College was diverted up Parkway Drive and southbound traffic was diverted east and west onto Oleander Dr. for several hours following the incident.

